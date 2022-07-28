Entertainment

R Madhavan's 'Dhokha: Round D Corner' gets first glimpse clip

'Dhokha: Round D Corner' will hit the big screens on September 23.

The makers of the much-awaited film Dhokha: Round D Corner have released an announcement video, showing glimpses of the film and the lead actors' looks. R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar, and Khushalii Kumar play the lead roles in the suspense drama. It was also announced that the film will hit the theaters on September 23. Read on to learn more about it.

The first glimpse video released by the makers on Thursday has amped up our excitement.

And it looks like the film will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller going by the theme of the clip.

It was announced by the makers that the film will be a multi-perspective pacy story based on an urban couple and will revolve around a day in the couple's life.

In the 36-second clip, the lead actors get featured and, in the background, we hear a voice talking about terrorism, politics, etc. Kookie Gulati, who shot to fame after helming films like Prince and The Big Bull has directed the project. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, and Vikrant Sharma are bankrolling the project under the T-Series film production banner.

Earlier, Aparshakti Khurana said in an interview that he will be playing a "Kashmiri terrorist" in the drama. "I have tried to show a different side of myself and I hope that the audience accepts me in this new version of mine on the big screen! I am really excited for this one," he added. And his new look surely looked promising!

Meanwhile, Madhavan is still basking in the success of his previous film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Marking Madhavan's directorial debut, too, the film is shining brightly at the box office earning more than Rs. 41cr at the worldwide box office collection. The biographical drama is based on the life of ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and how he was mired in a false espionage case.