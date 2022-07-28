Entertainment

5 recently announced Netflix shows awaiting release in 2022

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 28, 2022, 01:38 pm 2 min read

These five series will hit Netflix in the coming weeks.

OTT giant Netflix is home to a slew of globally acclaimed series, such as Stranger Things, Breaking Bad, The Witcher, You, among others. With hundreds of original titles that cater to audiences' varied tastes, it isn't surprising that viewers have been counting the days till the return of some of their favorite shows. Here are five series set to hit the streamer soon.

#1 'Fate: The Winx Saga 2'

On Wednesday, Netflix treated fans by announcing that the second season of the fantasy-mystery show Fate: The Winx Saga will premiere on September 16. The first season, created by Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries), debuted on Netflix in January 2021. This season, Oscar-nominated actor Miranda Richardson (Good Omens) and War Machine star Daniel Betts will also be seen in the supernatural teen drama.

#2 'Echoes'

Australian drama miniseries Echoes will arrive on the streamer on August 19. It is a mystery thriller about two identical twins who share a dangerous, dark secret. Things go south further when one of them goes missing! It has been created by Vanessa Gazy who has previously worked on the thriller show Eden. Tyner Rushing, Isaiah Stratton, and Celia Weston will star in Echoes.

#3 'Never Have I Ever 3'

Never Have I Ever took social media by storm when it premiered during the first lockdown in April 2020. Hailed for its minority representation and featuring an Indian American teenager as the protagonist, it won a lot of love from rom-com aficionados. On Wednesday, the platform dropped the introductory trailer for the third season and announced that it will stream from August 12!

#4 'The Sandman'

One show that'll appeal to binge-watchers and bibliophiles alike! The fantasy drama series, ready to arrive on August 5, is modeled on the comic book written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics. Gaiman has developed the series with David S Goyer and Allan Heinberg. Some noted actors associated with The Sandman include Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, and Asim Chaudhry.

#5 'Locke & Key 3'

The adventures of the Locke family will conclude with the third season of the beloved fantasy show Locke & Key. Adapted from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's comic books, the first season hit the streamer in February 2020 and was acclaimed for its engaging storyline and powerful performances. Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, and Petrice Jones-led series will premiere on August 10.