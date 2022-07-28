Entertainment

Despite 'BB2' success, Kartik's 'Freddy' struggling to book OTT-premiere partner?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 28, 2022

'Freddy' starring Kartik Aaryan is directed by Shashank Ghosh.

Kartik Aaryan is probably still basking in the success of his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He also has several upcoming projects to work on, one of which is Freddy. And the yet-to-be-released film is making headlines for the wrong reasons. Apparently, the makers have plans to give it a direct release on an OTT platform. However, there are no takers for it.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the very few Bollywood movies that saw success this year.

If a film by the actor is not being received well by OTT majors, it comes as a piece of shocking news.

Since Aaryan's other films like Dhamaka were dropped on Netflix and received positive responses from fans, this news is all the more shocking.

Speculation Why is 'Freddy' struggling to ink deal with OTT biggies?

"Freddy is supposed to have been fashioned as an OTT film. Unlike Dhamaka, Freddy is finding it tough to secure any buyers on a big, reputed OTT platform," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Life. "Apparently, the makers have approached multiple OTT players or repute, but none seem interested in the movie, owing to its subject matter and treatment," the source added.

Details All you need to know about 'Freddy'

Freddy stars Alaya F as the leading lady and is helmed by Veere Di Wedding director Shashank Ghosh. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers have employed "complex screenplay techniques" to explore the different nuances of the "edge-of-the-seat romantic thriller." The story and subject of Freddy are still under wraps and the makers have not yet spilled the beans on it.

Information Aaryan is also busy with the remake of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

Separately, Aaryan has another project in his lineup with Kriti Sanon. Titled Shehzada, the film is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It was supposed to be released in November this year. But the film's release has now been postponed to February 10, 2023. Now, it will lock horns with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.