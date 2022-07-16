Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' postponed; to release on February 10, 2023

'Shehzada' will arrive in theaters on February 10 next year.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's fans will have to wait longer to witness their second outing together. Their highly anticipated film Shehzada, which was earlier supposed to be released on November 4, has been postponed and will now be hitting theaters on February 10, 2023, instead. Shehzada is now poised to lock horns with Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Sanon and Aaryan earlier worked together in Luka Chuppi, a 2019 rom-com that couldn't impress critics but was appreciated by the masses.

Aaryan has recently delivered his career's biggest hit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, so there's a lot riding on Shehzada as well.

On the other hand, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is Johar's first feature directorial after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

On Saturday, Aaryan took to social media to announce Shehzada's new release date along with a still from the movie. He wrote, "#Shehzada Returns Home [crown emoji] Feb 10th 2023!! (sic)" Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan (Dishoom) and also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and Ronit Roy. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Ace music director Pritam is helming the music department.

Shehzada is the Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun's superhit 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which also starred Pooja Hegde. In an old interview, Aaryan had said, "Rohit has adapted it beautifully for the Hindi audience. It is one of those films that has a very wide appeal among the audience." Aaryan has also promised to arrive on screen in an unprecedented avatar in Shehzada.

Aaryan, who is being hailed as an emerging Bollywood star, has no dearth of projects to keep him occupied. He is busy with Hansal Mehta's Captain India in which he will essay a pilot's role and will also be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's Freddy with Alaya F. Sanon's schedule is embellished with Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan, Adipurush alongside Prabhas, and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.