Happy birthday, Huma Qureshi: Exploring lesser-known facts about the actor

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 28, 2022, 11:42 am 3 min read

In her short yet significant career, Huma Qureshi has made waves due to her interesting script choices, chemistry with co-actors, and powerful performances. The actor, who shot to nationwide acclaim through Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur, has made it big and worked her way up in the industry despite being an outsider. On her 36th birthday, we explore some lesser-known facts about the actor.

#1 Actor has degree in History from Delhi University

While History has the notorious reputation of being a complicated, difficult subject, Qureshi didn't shy from opting for it after her school education. The actor, who hails from Delhi, completed her Bachelor's degree in History honors from Gargi College, Delhi University. She is also known to be a bibliophile and has grown up on Enid Blyton's books and Nancy Drew. Interesting choices, those!

#2 The 'Dedh Ishqiya' actor also has theater experience

Perhaps Qureshi's ability to hit a sixer while working on demanding projects such as Leila and Maharani emerge from her theater experience. The Dedh Ishqiya actor has performed with towering personalities in the theater space, like Aamir Raza Hussain, NK Sharma, and Sohaila Kapur in the One Act Theater Group. Speaking about her experience, Qureshi had once called theater "an actor's medium."

#3 She was originally slated to debut with a different film

Although Anurag Kashyap's cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur catapulted her career, it almost wasn't Qureshi's first cinematic appearance. She had reportedly moved to Mumbai upon a friend's suggestion and got selected for a film called Junction, but it was eventually shelved. She was also chosen out of a 700-strong actor pool for Billa 2 but walked out since the project was marred by delays.

#4 Qureshi was original choice for SRK's 'Raees,' but...

While Qureshi was trying to make it big in the glitzy glamor world in her career's initial phase, she did an advertisement with Shah Rukh Khan. Years later, she was set to reunite with King Khan on celluloid for Rahul Dholakia's Raees. However, despite fitting the bill, she was replaced by Mahira Khan since the makers wanted someone to nail "certain kind of mannerism[s]."

#5 Did you catch her Hollywood debut yet?

Qureshi has also joined the league of Indian actors to have appeared in Hollywood films, such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dhanush, and Ali Fazal, among others. In 2021, she made her international debut with Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead in a brief role. Although her fans wanted her role to be lengthier, Qureshi underlined her character's significance, calling it "almost a pivot point."