Can't blame only producers for gender-based pay disparity: Taapsee Pannu

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 04, 2022, 07:41 pm 2 min read

Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in 'Shabaash Mithu' on July 15.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who has fans and followers across the country, has spoken about gender-based pay inequality in a recent interview. She has said that producers alone are not to be blamed for the issue. Pannu added that the films that have male leads have high footfall, which ultimately results in bigger collections, whereas women-led films are booked only after the reviews are out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Equality in pay regardless of gender has been a topic of discussion across industries.

When it comes to showbiz, the stake is even higher, as films with female actors in principal roles are comparatively less.

And since Pannu, who is known for making bold decisions and statements, has opened up about her take on the matter, it is attracting all the more attention.

Quote 'Not about producers not wanting to give money'

Speaking during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Game Over actor said, "Pay parity is not about producers not wanting to give money. So, stop blaming the industry only for this." "It starts from the level where there are not many footfalls for [a] female-driven film. When it comes to a female-driven film, people wait for reviews more than advance bookings," she added.

Information Female-driven films get buzz only after opening weekend, said Pannu

She added that for films with male protagonists, the advance bookings are high and thus the footfalls are collected within the first weekend of the film's release itself (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). "For a female-driven film, we have to wait for a Monday because by then, there is ample word of mouth and reviews which give us a brief idea about the film."

Details Know about the upcoming projects of Pannu

Pannu has several films lined up in various stages of production. She will be next seen in Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj. The film will hit the theaters on July 15. Her film Dobaaraa helmed by Anurag Kashyap will be released on August 19. In 2023, she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.