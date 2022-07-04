Entertainment

'Rocketry,' to 'Rashtra Kavach Om': Analyzing box office collection

Take a look at how are the recently released films performing at box office.

The month of July started with a bang as a slew of new films hit the big screens and more titles are incoming. On July 1, several films hit the cinema halls, including the Bollywood movie Rashtra Kavach Om, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Anime Jujutsu Kaisen, the Hollywood project Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Tamil film Yaanai. How are they performing?

#1 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

Madhavan's biographical drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect had a dull opening day. But over the weekend, it started to receive more footfall. In India, Rocketry has collected over Rs. 8cr in three days following its release. In the coming week, the film is expected to pull more crowds. Directed by Madhavan himself, it is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

#2 'Rashtra Kavach Om'

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Rashtra Kavach Om was greeted with negative reviews from fans and critics. And the film took a toll because of its clash with Rocketry. It managed to mint between Rs. 3-4 crore at the Indian box office. The Kapil Verma-directed venture also has Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj, and Prachee Shah Paandya in important roles.

#3 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

Minions: The Rise of Gru is keeping up with the success streak that the Hollywood biggies have been on. According to Box Office Mojo, the animated film has minted $202.21M globally so far. Since it was made on a budget of not more than $100M, the film has emerged to be a box office success even before the first week of its release.

#4 'Yaanai'

Arjun Vijay starrer Tamil film Yaanai directed by Hari hit the theaters last week after a long wait. Made on a reported budget of Rs. 15cr, the film minted about Rs. 5cr within three days of its release. The film revolves around a young man who tries to keep his family together and prevent them from splitting up following the death of his brother.

#5 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0'

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was originally released last year in Japan. This year, the Anime was screened in more territories including North America, Malaysia, and South Korea. After making Indian fans wait for months, the film was released in India through Medialink (a distribution company). As per the latest reports, the film managed to mint more than Rs. 2cr at the Indian box office.