'Cruel, all false': Depp denies Heard's sexual, physical abuse allegations

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 27, 2022, 09:48 am 2 min read

Amber Heard had accused Johnny Depp of sexually abusing her when they were married.

In the latest update of the ongoing trial between Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife actor Amber Heard, Depp termed the sexual and physical abuse accusations "insane." Depp made the statement when he returned to the witness stand on Wednesday when he was testifying as a rebuttal witness. Both he and Heard have been testifying in the long-running trial.

Context Why does this story matter?

The trial has been making the headlines across the globe for several weeks now.

The whole issue started when Depp alleged that Heard has defamed him by claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse.

He sued her for $50M. Thereafter, Heard countersued him for $100M.

So, the proceedings of the trial, scheduled to conclude on Friday, are gaining massive attention.

Quote 'Unbelievably brutal, cruel and all false'

Coming back to the latest updates about the trial, when Depp was asked about Heard's allegations, he said, "Ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unbelievably brutal, cruel, and all false." Depp added that he has never struck Heard and it was he who faced abuses in the relationship. He particularly responded to some of the specific allegations made by Heard and her sister Whitney Henriquez.

Details 'No matter what happens I did tell the truth'

Denying the allegations, Depp said, "I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things." "And living with it for six years, and waiting to be able to bring the truth out," he said. "No matter what happens I did get here and I did tell the truth."

History How did the whole issue start?

To give you a refresher, Depp is suing Heard over an op-ed she wrote in December 2018 for The Washington Post. In the article, she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." While the article never mentioned Depp's name, it is claimed by Depp's lawyers that the allegations made in the article were against him and to defame him.