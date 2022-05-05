Entertainment

'Minecraft' aside, 5 upcoming projects of 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa

'Minecraft' aside, 5 upcoming projects of 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa

Written by Yvonne Jacob Edited by Pallabi C Samal May 05, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Jason Momoa has many other projects apart from 'Minecraft'

Jason Momoa is a busy man! Recently, he was roped in to lead the live-action film of the sensational video game Minecraft. Being backed by Warner Bros., the film will be directed by Jared Hess and produced by Mary Parent and Roy Lee. It is yet to receive any release date. Apart from this film, where will we see Momoa next? Find out.

#1 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom kickstarts this list. Another Warner Bros.-backed film, this DC superhero movie is a sequel to Aquaman, which was released in 2018 and earned about $1 billion. James Wan returns to direct this, like the first part. Momoa reprises his character as Arthur Curry or Aquaman and Patrick Wilson is playing the antagonist. It releases on March 17, 2023.

#2 'Fast X'

Momoa will be seen as the main antagonist in Fast X, the 10th installment of the famed Fast & Furious franchise. And, he is pretty excited about it. "It's fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache!" Momoa said.

#3 'Fast & Furious 11'

While Fast X will release on May 19, 2023, reports are suggesting a February 2024 date for the premiere of its next and last installment. Whatever the case may be, it seems Momoa will be seen as the antagonist in this one, too. Looks like Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his gang will be having a tough time while bidding adieu to the franchise.

#4 'Slumberland'

After Sweet Girl, Momoa will be seen in another Netflix outing. Titled Slumberland, the fantasy comedy-adventure film has taken the comic book series titled Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay as its base material. Directed by Francis Lawrence, it has Momoa as Flip, a nine-foot monster and human hybrid. He will be the guide to 11-year-old Nemo who's searching for her late father.

#5 'The Last Manhunt'

The Last Manhunt is about Willie Boy, a native American who kills the father of his lover. Touted as "the true story of the last great American manhunt of the old west," its script has been written by Momoa, who is also playing a crucial character in the upcoming movie. The Christian Camargo directorial has completed its production and is awaiting a release date.