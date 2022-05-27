Entertainment

5 underrated Indie movies that you should not miss

Independent or indie films are getting into the mainstream, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many used the quarantine time and binge-watched every possible movie and show without geographical and language barriers. And this has increased our thirst for story-heavy movies. So, dive in and take a look at five underrated Hollywood indie movies in case you are out of options.

#1 'We Need to Talk About Kevin' (2011)

Adapted from the Lionel Shriver novel of the same name, We Need to Talk About Kevin revolves around a mother (played by Tilda Swinton) who never bonds with her child due to a complicated situation. Directed by Lynne Ramsay, the film unfolds from the point of view of an unloved child and how his loveless life "turns" him to do a monstrous act.

#2 'A Single Man' (2009)

Directed by Tom Ford, A Single Man is the story of a depressed college professor. Unable to cope with the death of his partner, the professor decides to take an extreme step. Following the incidents of one single day, the film provides a powerful narration of grief and is full of moving and deeply emotional moments as the professor lives his last day.

#3 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014)

What We Do in the Shadows is a comedy mockumentary, revolving around four vampires who are also roommates. Directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the film shows the vampires, aged between 183 and 8000, trying to adapt to living in the modern-day. The comedy-horror drama is presented in the style of a fake documentary and will leave you in splits.

#4 'The Station Agent' (2003)

The Tom McCarthy-directorial, The Station Agent revolves around the life of a Finbar McBride (Peter Dinklage) and how his life changes upside down after the unexpected death of his boss and only friend. The film takes a comical turn when McBride moves to an abandoned train station to seek solace. When he befriends a couple there, his life moves on.

#5 'Little Fish' (2020)

Little Fish, directed by Chad Hartigan and written by Mattson Tomlin is based on the 2011 short story of the same name by Aja Gabel. The film is about a couple's struggle to keep their relationship intact as a memory loss virus spreads. How they go through the hardships to keep going in their relationship makes the rest of the story.