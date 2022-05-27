Entertainment

'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta no more, industry mourns loss

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 27, 2022, 12:11 pm 2 min read

Actor Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep.

Hollywood actor Ray Liotta, famous for playing the role of Henry Hill in Goodfellas and Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday night. He was 67. Liotta was in the Dominican Republic for his upcoming movie Dangerous Waters. He is survived by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo and his daughter Karsen. May his soul rest in peace.

Condolences His 'Goodfellas' co-stars offered condolences

Liotta's Goodfellas co-star Lorraine Bracco took to Twitter to express her grief and celebrated the actor for his memorable performance in the movie. "They (people) always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same...Ray Liotta (sic)," she wrote. Another Goodfellas alum Robert De Niro stated, "He is way too way young to have left us."

I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.

I can be anywhere in the world people will come up tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022

Beginnings Details about the actor's early life

Liotta was adopted by his parents Alfred and Mary Liotta. In high school, Liotta excelled in sports and also studied drama. His first play was Cabaret. After moving to New York, he took up commercials and appeared as Joey Perrini in the soap opera Another World from 1978 to 1981. Something Wild (1986) was his breakthrough movie where he appeared as ex-con Ray Sinclair.

Credits Liotta excelled in movies, documentaries, and more

Liotta is also known for his work in John Q, Blow, Operation Dumbo Drop, Hannibal, Wild Hogs, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He appeared in crime docuseries (The Making of the Mob), movies (The Many Saints of Newark), and shows (The Sopranos). Despite playing many "tough" roles, he told People Magazine last year that he had never been in a fight, except in sports.

Information Liotta was hopeful about the next phase of his career

Liotta's career had reportedly dipped in recent decades, but he never stopped working and always delivered his best. "It's weird how this business works because I've definitely had a career that's up and down," he told People. Ultimately, Liotta was hopeful about the next phase. Besides many projects awaiting release, Liotta was set to work on The Substance with Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.