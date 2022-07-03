Entertainment

Kubbra Sait opens up about getting abortion, says 'no regrets'

Kubbra Sait opens up about her abortion in her memoir.

Actor Kubbra Sait recently published her book—Open Book: Not Quite A Memoir. The book revealed parts of her life that were full of personal struggles. Sait addressed her battle with her body image, social anxiety, the dark period when she was molested by a family friend, and other incidents. She also opened up about the time she got an abortion. Here are more details.

In the book, Sait recalled memories of her being bullied in school. "I was called Cobra and Medusa," she wrote.

In a chapter titled I Wasn't Ready to Be a Mother, she narrated that she found out that she got pregnant after a trip to the Andamans in 2013.

She revealed she went for a scuba-diving session and later got intimate with a friend.

Quote 'I was not ready for it as a human being'

In a recent interview with Times Now, Sait talked about her abortion. She stated, "A week later (after finding out), I decided to terminate the pregnancy. I wasn't ready for it. It just wasn't the way I had imagined my life or my journey." "I was not ready because I was not ready...as a human being. I don't think I am still ready."

Response Women pressurized to get married, have kids by 30

Sait went on to elaborate that she didn't understand the "pressure" on women to get married and have kids. "I don't understand this pressure around women to get married at 23 and have children by the time they are 30. It is like a set invisible rulebook," she stated in the interview. Sait also added that she had "no regrets" about her abortion decision.

Details 'My choice was about me'

Sait expressed that she felt like a "terrible human being" mostly because of how people would perceive her decision. "My choice was about me. Sometimes helping yourself can be hard. But it is okay. You have to do it," she affirmed. As for work, Sait made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Ready (2011) and has appeared in several films since then.