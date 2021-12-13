Entertainment Mumbai: AP Dhillon Concert organizers slapped with FIR. Know why

Mumbai: AP Dhillon Concert organizers slapped with FIR. Know why

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 11:53 am

AP Dhillon Concert was held at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, yesterday

AP Dhillon Concert organizers have invited the ire of Mumbai Police for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms. Hence, an FIR has been registered against them. The event of the Brown Munde crooner was held at The Black Boxx (Grand Hyatt), Mumbai, yesterday evening and was attended by the likes of actors Kubbra Sait, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and the latter's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Photos obtained from Twitter Photos obtained from Twitter

Any event headlined by Dhillon invites a huge crowd that often includes celebrities. Before this, his concert in Delhi was attended by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who were shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the capital city. So given this situation and also the fact that COVID-19 has not made an exit yet, organizers should have exercised control.

Mumbai Police registers FIR against organizers of AP Dhillon's music concert at Grand Hyatt in the city for alleged violation of COVID norms on Sunday — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

Details Kapoor had attended the event with an injured arm

Source: Bollywood Chronicle

While nothing further is known about the police case, pictures and videos from the event show the fun Kapoor and the Khans were having. The Dhadak star was also seen with an injured arm, which, of course didn't stop her from attending the much-awaited gala. She was clicked with a sling on her left arm yesterday evening, which appears to be a minor injury.

Information The young star recently finished shooting 'Milli'

On the work front, Kapoor finished shooting for Milli, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Produced by her father Boney Kapoor, this film marks the first collaboration between the father-daughter duo. Apart from that, Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are coming together again for Mr And Mrs Mahi, which is being backed by Dharma Productions. Rao has replaced Kartik Aaryan in this film.

Projects Meanwhile, Khan will be appearing in 'Atrangi Re' soon

Meanwhile, Khan will soon be appearing in Atrangi Re, which is hitting Disney+ Hotstar directly on December 24. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the romantic drama also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush and is set in Bihar and Madurai. Said to be a love triangle, it will narrate what happens after Khan, who seems to love Kumar, and the Tamil superstar are forcibly wed.