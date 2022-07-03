Entertainment

'Meri Patni Ka Remake': Makers rope in Arjun, Bhumi, Rakul

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 03, 2022, 05:44 pm 2 min read

'Meri Patni Ka Remake' will reportedly see Arjun Kapoor share screen with Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar.

Arjun Kapoor has been in the news ever since the trailer of Ek Villain Returns was unveiled and is being lauded for his slick transformation and acting chops. Now, as per recent reports, he has been roped in for another interesting film, tentatively titled Meri Patni Ka Remake. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie will also star Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kapoor is currently working on The Lady Killer, which marks his first collaboration with Pednekar.

Moreover, he previously shared the screen with Singh in Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson.

Thus, it will be interesting to see how Kapoor's chemistry with both leading ladies plays out.

Aziz previously directed the successful comedy Happy Bhag Jayegi, so his association with the project also seems quite promising.

Details 'The humor will be nostalgic memory of Govinda's comedy'

While the makers haven't officially announced it, a report by Peeping Moon says Aziz is keen on making this comedy, marking the trio's maiden collaboration. Moreover, a previous Pinkvilla report also suggested the "film's humor will be a nostalgic memory of Govinda's comedy from the '90s." To recall, superstar Govinda had starred in multiple hit comedies like Coolie No.1, Dulhe Raja, and Raja Babu.

Information 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' will begin rolling in September

The film will reportedly be produced by Vashu Bhagnani under the Pooja Entertainment banner. Notably, Singh is dating his son and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. Meri Patni Ka Remake is scheduled to go on floors in September this year. Aziz also has in line his anticipated film Khel Khel Mein that will star Akshay Kumar and will finally see his return to the comedy genre.

Upcoming projects All three actors have their hands full

Kapoor will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani. Pednekar's next release, on the other hand, is Raksha Bandhan that will reunite her with her Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Kumar. Meanwhile, Singh will reunite with Ajay Devgn in Thank God, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Mission Cinderella in the pipeline.

Poll Rakul Preet Singh has multiple projects lined up. Which one are you waiting for?