Entertainment

Assamese actor Kishor Das succumbs to cancer, dies at 30

Assamese actor Kishor Das succumbs to cancer, dies at 30

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 03, 2022, 05:19 pm 2 min read

Actor Kishore Das passed away after a battle with cancer. Rest in Peace. (Photo credit: Twitter/@RanjeetkrDass)

Popular Assamese actor, model, and dancer Kishor Das is no more. He succumbed to cancer at a hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Das was reportedly also suffering from COVID-19 complications alongside cancer and was only 30. His last rites were also conducted in Chennai since flying him to his hometown wasn't possible due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions. May his soul rest in peace.

Details Das underwent treatment in Guwahati as well

Das, who had been battling cancer for over a year, breathed his last on Saturday. Before Chennai, he had received treatment in Guwahati, but unfortunately, his health kept deteriorating and he was apparently referred to Chennai for advanced treatment. Previously, he also reportedly underwent treatment in Mumbai. Cancer, coupled with COVID-19, ultimately claimed his life, leaving the Assamese entertainment industry in deep shock.

Arrangements Assam Chief Minister stepped in to help after Das's demise

Das hailed from Mirza, a town in Assam's Kamrup district. Post his untimely demise, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stepped in to help, revealed Hemanga Thakuria, a local MLA from Palashbari. "He [Sarma] communicated with the Tamil Nadu government to make arrangements to send the actor's body to Assam but it could not happen owing to the COVID-19 restrictions," Thakuria said.

Instagram Post Das posted a photo from the hospital recently

Instagram post A post shared by official_kishordas on July 3, 2022 at 3:25 pm IST

Condolences Condolences over his untimely demise pour in

As soon as the news broke out, condolences started pouring in from Das's fans and industry colleagues. Keshab Mahanta, a minister in the Government of Assam, tweeted that he was "deeply saddened" by his demise, while Assam BJP Mahila Morcha tweeted, "May the departed soul rest in eternal peace." The model-actor's fans have also flooded his Instagram comments section, expressing their shock and dismay.

Career His last film released on June 24

Despite his young age, Das has had a stellar career and the distinction of appearing in a whopping 300 music videos. More importantly, his breakthrough song Turut Turut (2019) emerged as one of the biggest superhits in the Assamese industry, catapulting his fame and success. His last film Dada Tumi Dusto Bor released recently on June 24 and is still in its theatrical run.