Entertainment

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect': Day 2 box office collection

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect': Day 2 box office collection

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 03, 2022, 04:03 pm 2 min read

Here's how 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' performed on Day 2 at the box office. (Photo credit: IMDb)

Actor R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect saw its theatrical release on Friday. The film marked Madhavan's directorial debut and shed light on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. Rocketry is currently seeing its third day at the box office and experts predict that the film is going to have a stable upward trajectory. Here's how the film performed on Day 2.

Context Why does this story matter?

Upon its release on Friday (July 1), Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

Trade analysts also reported that the film saw a rather slow start on its opening day.

Reportedly, the film was screened in limited theaters and was mostly only released in the cities.

Moreover, the movie clashed with Aditya Roy Kapur's actioner Rashtra Kavach Om.

Collections 'Rocketry' almost grew by 100% on Day 2

The Madhavan starrer reportedly earned Rs. 65L at the domestic box office on its opening day. On Day 2, however, the film reportedly saw a massive jump of almost 100%. It even surpassed Rashtra Kavach Om with its second day earnings of approximately Rs. 1.25cr, despite a slow opening. Rocketry is further expected to maintain its launch course at the box office on Sunday.

Plot Gut-wrenching biopic narrates life of Narayanan

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a gut-wrenching yet impressive biopic that narrates the life of Narayanan—an ex-ISRO scientist who was falsely accused of espionage. The film showed how Narayanan and others who were falsely accused had to fight their case for over two decades before they were acquitted. Its cast includes Simran Bagga, Vincent Riotta, Misha Ghoshal, Rajit Kapur, and Karthik Kumar, among others.

Information Film was premiered at Cannes Film Festival

Rocketry was reportedly filmed simultaneously in multiple language formats like English, Tamil, and Hindi. The film premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 19 this year before it made its way to the theaters on Friday (July 1). Set on a mammoth scale, the movie was shot across various parts of the world such as India, Canada, France, Georgia, and Serbia.