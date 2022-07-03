Entertainment

Britney Spears conservatorship: Ex-manager Tri Star allegedly received $18M

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 03, 2022, 03:36 pm 2 min read

Britney's former business manager allegedly helped create the conservatorship.

It seems like pop star Britney Spears's conservatorship will not stop making headlines anytime soon. Now, as per recent developments, the singer's attorney claimed that her former business manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, helped create her conservatorship. Court documents also claim that Tri Star received about $18M out of the monstrosity that was forced on the singer. Read on for more.

Context Why does this story matter?

On September 29, 2021, the singer's father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from her 13-year-long conservatorship during which he allegedly controlled her funds and more.

Previously, the star's lawyer filed a deposition against her father to open up about the conservatorship.

Jamie, however, retaliated by filing a deposition against his daughter.

Recently, he also denied installing recording devices in his daughter's bedroom during the conservatorship.

Allegation Tri Star allegedly hired by Jamie around conservatorship

Tri Star was allegedly hired by Jamie around the time Spears was put under conservatorship. Previously, Tri Star had clarified it had no involvement in the singer's conservatorship but Matthew Rosengart, the pop icon's attorney, claimed otherwise. Rosengart's filing said, as per reference emails, Tri Star's founder Lou Taylor and employee Robin Greenhill had aided the conservatorship and pocketed $18M from the singer's estate.

Opposition 'Cherry-picked excerpts from emails cannot change facts'

Meanwhile, Tri Star's attorney said, "This is materially misleading. As all the evidence makes abundantly clear, the conservatorship was set up on the recommendation of legal counsel, not Tri Star, and approved by the court for more than 12 years." "Tri Star was not even the business manager for the conservatorship when it was established. Cherry-picked excerpts from emails cannot change the facts."

Information Singer's father denied planting recording devices in bedroom

Recently, People magazine reported Spears's father has denied allegations that he had planted recording devices in her bedroom during the conservatorship. "This allegation is false. I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney's bedroom at any time, including during the conservatorship," Jamie reportedly claimed. Moreover, the next hearing on July 13 at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse will probe these developments in depth.