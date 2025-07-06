'Coolie' set for massive global release in over 100 countries

The highly anticipated action entertainer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring megastar Rajinikanth , is set to hit screens on August 14. The film will be released in over 100 countries worldwide, making it one of the most extensive international releases for an Indian film, per reports. Hamsini Entertainment, a prominent player in global film distribution with a record of over 130 films across languages worldwide, is handling the film's global distribution.

Record-breaking venture Hamsini Entertainment's impressive track record Hamsini Entertainment's recent ventures include the international releases of The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) starring Vijay in over 40 countries and Devara starring Jr. NTR in more than 90 countries. Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie has already set a record by becoming the highest overseas procurement for a Tamil film to date.

Film details Star-studded cast, Anirudh's music, and more details Coolie also stars other Indian film industry stalwarts such as Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fourth consecutive collaboration with Kanagaraj. Notably, Coolie will see Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj sharing screen space after 38 years since their last collaboration on the hit Tamil film Mr Bharath in 1986. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had earlier declined offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's films like Enthiran and Sivaji.