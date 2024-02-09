'Salaar' Hindi premiere to take place on February 16

OTT: Prabhas's 'Salaar' Hindi premiere date out

By Aikantik Bag 04:42 pm Feb 09, 202404:42 pm

What's the story Salaar has been a game-changer for Rebel Star Prabhas as it marked his bumper return at the box office. Ever since its OTT release on Netflix, fans have been wondering about its Hindi version. Now, the makers have unveiled the premiere date of Salaar's Hindi version. The Prashanth Neel directorial is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 16.

Next Article

OTT

Anticipation surrounding 'Salaar' Hindi premiere

The thriller promises jaw-dropping action scenes, powerful performances by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, gripping storytelling, electrifying background music, and the enthralling world of Khansaar. The digital release in other languages has already shattered records and secured it the No.1 position on Netflix, hence anticipation for the Hindi premiere is skyrocketing. The cast includes Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, and Sriya Reddy, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post