Karan Johar recalls Shah Rukh Khan playing father at 31

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

Karan Johar recalls Shah Rukh Khan playing father at 31

By Aikantik Bag 04:04 pm Nov 29, 202304:04 pm

'Koffee With Karan' S08 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Karan Johar is set to host Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. The promo suggests a laughter-filled episode as the trio reminisces their younger days. As per Pinkvilla, Johar also spoke about how Shah Rukh Khan took on the role of a father at the age of 31 in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The iconic film, which starred Khan, Kajol, and Mukerji, was a massive hit back in the day.

2/3

Johar's observation of the younger actors

During their chat, Karan Johar pointed out that today's young actors are hesitant to portray older characters, fearing it may lead to them appearing aged on screen too soon. He shared, "I am not talking about the women, I am also talking about the men here." Mukerji chimed in and mentioned that she played a mother at both 17 and 27 years old.

3/3

Johar's recent works

Johar is known for helming big-budget family ensemble dramas. His most recent directorial work, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has received critical acclaim and commercial success. This film marked Johar's return to directing after a seven-year hiatus and celebrated his 25th year as a director. The movie also featured prominent actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in crucial roles.