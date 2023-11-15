Naga Chaitanya's OTT debut series 'Dhootha' locks release date: Details

Naga Chaitanya's OTT debut series 'Dhootha' locks release date: Details

By Tanvi Gupta

Naga Chaitanya is set to make his OTT debut with 'Dhootha'

Mark your calendars as Naga Chaitanya's OTT debut series Dhootha has locked a release date. The supernatural thriller series, directed by Vikram K Kumar, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 1. Produced by Sharrath Marar under the NorthStar Entertainment banner, the show boasts a stellar cast, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shanker, and Prachi Desai in vital roles. Let's dive into the details.

New poster released for Chaitanya's 'Dhootha'

On Wednesday, the launch date for Chaitanya's forthcoming series was revealed, accompanied by a new poster. This eight-episode show is said to follow Sagar, portrayed by Chaitanya, a journalist embroiled in supernatural incidents linked to a string of enigmatic deaths. As the streaming platform announced the release date, it also sparked curiosity with the caption, "Mystery or message? You'll find out soon enough."

Take a look at the poster here

'Dhootha' will be available to stream in multiple languages

Dhootha, a Prime Video Telugu original series, is set for a global release with dubbed versions in multiple languages. The makers, in a statement, described the series as an "atmospheric, supernatural thriller," promising a mesmerizing tapestry of tension and mystery that will enchant viewers until the very end. The forthcoming series will be accessible for streaming in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Quick look at Chaitanya's upcoming projects

Chaitanya's most recent appearance was in Venkat Prabhu's Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Custody, which unfortunately fell short of expectations for both the actor and the filmmakers. This adds to a series of setbacks for Chaitanya, who has yet to deliver a winning streak since his debut in 2009. Currently, he has another project in the pipeline titled N23, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. This upcoming movie features Sai Pallavi in the lead role.

Here's why Chaitanya opted for OTT debut

During a 2022 event, Chaitanya shared insights on choosing the OTT platform for his latest venture. He stated, "As [actors], we always crave for our work to get maximum exposure, and on a platform like Prime Video, we get that exposure. It's not pan-India, but it's pan-world." Reflecting on his role in the horror thriller series, Dhootha, he humorously mentioned, "I am a guy who can't sit through even five minutes of horror."