By Aikantik Bag 03:30 pm Oct 03, 2023

Ravi Teja is a household name in Telugu films and the quintessential superstar has hopped on the pan-India films bandwagon. His upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao is in the buzz and the movie is set to be the perfect Dussehra 2023 entertainer. As the buzz is at an all-time high, the makers have dropped the trailer and it projects Teja in the massiest avatar.

More about the film

The action drama is high on emotion, drama, and hypermasculinity. The trailer exudes the typical beats of a template mass masala film. The film will be helmed by Vamsee and bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The cast includes Nupur Sanon, Jisshu Sengupta, Anupam Kher, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Renu Desai, among others. It will be released in five Indian languages—Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

