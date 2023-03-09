Entertainment

Satish Kaushik death: Legendary actor-filmmaker cremated in Mumbai

Satish Kaushik death: Legendary actor-filmmaker cremated in Mumbai

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 09, 2023, 08:50 pm 3 min read

Actor-filmmaker-screenwriter Satish Kaushik has been cremated in Mumbai

Veteran Hindi film actor Satish Kaushik was cremated in Mumbai on Thursday in the presence of his family, friends, and industry colleagues, including Salman Khan. The filmmaker-screenwriter passed away in the wee hours of Thursday in Gurugram due to a heart attack, and his postmortem was subsequently conducted at Delhi's Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital. He was 66 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Cremation happened late on Thursday

Kaushik's cremation was initially scheduled to take place at 5 pm on Thursday. However, it got pushed ahead, possibly because the mortal remains had to arrive all the way from Delhi. The thespian's last rites could not start until after 6:00 pm. He was reportedly cremated at the Hindu Smashan Bhoomi crematorium in Versova of Mumbai's Andheri West.

Several known names from industry paid their respects

The who's who of the Bollywood fraternity were in attendance during Kaushik's last rites. Besides Khan, Kaushik's co-star in several films and close friend Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Raza Murad, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Arjun Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Tanvi Azmi, Rakesh Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, Javed Akhtar, and Farhan Akhtar, among others, had arrived to pay their last respects.

Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, other actors offered condolences

Several artists from the film industry took to social media to remember Kaushik and mourn his loss. Kher spoke to the media before the last rites and said that it was "difficult" to meet a person like Kaushik and the "gap can never be filled." Neena Gupta posted a video and termed the incident "scary" and offered strength to Kaushik's family and loved ones.

Here's what Neena Gupta posted

Instagram post A post shared by neena_gupta on March 9, 2023 at 4:05 pm IST

Heart attack claimed Kaushik's life

Kaushik, who was in Gurugram at the time of his death, passed away early on Thursday due to a heart attack and had felt "uneasy" sometime before he died, Kher told PTI. He was taken to Fortis Hospital, but it was unfortunately too late by then. Notably, Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's Holi party on Tuesday, making his demise all the more shocking and saddening.

Quick look at Kaushik's rich career

Some of the most memorable films of Kaushik's career include Ram Lakhan, Saajan Chale Sasural, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and Deewana Mastana, among others. He was also known for directing Khan's Tere Naam and Anil Kapoor's Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, among other movies. The veteran's last film Emergency—directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut—will be released posthumously later this year.