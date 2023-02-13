Entertainment

Iran: Director Mohammad Rasoulof temporarily released from prison

Mohammad Rasoulof has been temporarily released from prison

Director Mohammad Rasoulof who was imprisoned last July by the Iranian government has been temporarily released on medical grounds. The director was in Tehran's Evin Prison and is currently at his home in the capital city. Farzad Pak, producer of There Is No Evil confirmed Rasoulof's release. Rasoulof won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival for There Is No Evil.

Iranian government imposed a 20-year filmmaking ban on Rasoulof

Iran has been in unrest for a long time. Several filmmakers spoke against the horrific attack by the Iranian security forces on the protestors. Other renowned Iranian filmmakers like Jafar Panahi and Mostafa Al-Ahmad were also imprisoned. The former was released recently. Panahi and Rasoulof were sentenced to six years of imprisonment and a 20-year filmmaking ban for allegedly making "anti-regime" films.

Amini's death, worldwide protests and actors getting arrested

After Rasoulof's arrest, the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody of Iran's morality police for violating the country's mandatory hijab law. This led to a worldwide protest, including women cutting their hair in protest against the Iranian government. The government has brutally cracked down demonstrations and suppressed the critics. Actors like Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were arrested for expressing solidarity with the movement.