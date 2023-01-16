Entertainment

Vishnu Vishal reveals plans for 'FIR 2'; spy-universe in development

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal had a good 2022 and the actor recently revealed his plan to make a sequel to his film FIR. The box office hit film was released in February 2022. The Gatta Kusthi actor took to Twitter to share his plan and fans are quite excited about this development. As per India Today, the makers are aiming for a spy universe.

More details about the sequel

The sequel will be bankrolled by Vishal's VV Studios and recent reports suggest that director Manu Anand will not be returning for the sequel. Anand recently announced his next film with Prince Pictures. The makers have reportedly roped in a new director for FIR 2. The sequel promises power-packed action. Vishal will take up the sequel after wrapping up Lal Salaam and Aaryan.

