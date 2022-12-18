Entertainment

Rihanna shares first glimpse of baby son with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby on May 13

Months after welcoming her first child with partner A$AP Rocky, popstar Rihanna has shared an adorable video of their baby son for the first time. She posted the video on TikTok and captioned it, "Hacked." It shows the baby cooing as his mother can be heard talking to him in the background. The clip has now gone viral on other social media platforms too.

What does the video show?

In the video, the baby, whose name has not been revealed yet, can be seen smiling at his mother. Rihanna then says in the background, "You tryna get mommy's phone?" as the baby can be seen trying to reach her phone. Later in the video, the little boy can also be seen enjoying his day out by looking through the car window.

Check out the adorable video here

rihanna’s baby is so cute 🥺😍 pic.twitter.com/Ogk8JdmR80 — heated (@tppstan) December 17, 2022

Rihana announced pregnancy in January, welcomed baby in May

Unsurprisingly, the video instantly went viral on the internet, and users started showering the baby with their wishes. To recall, Rihanna revealed she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky in January. The boy arrived in May this year. Rihanna made headlines throughout her pregnancy as she flaunted her baby bump in several maternity styles during her public appearances and on social media.

A timeline of Rihanna and Rocky's relationship

Rihanna and Rocky collaborated first in 2012 for her single Cockiness. In 2018, they were spotted together at a Louis Vuitton show in Paris. In 2021, Rocky made their relationship official by calling her "the love of my life" in a GQ interview. Recently, it was reported that the couple had split as Rocky cheated on her. But the rumors eventually were brushed off.

Rihanna named youngest self-made billionaire earlier this year

On the work front, Rihanna managed to stay in the headlines throughout the year. In November, she staged her fourth runway show for Savage X Fenty. In July, she made the headlines by becoming the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the United States. For the third time in a row, she also made it into Forbes' annual list of America's richest self-made women.