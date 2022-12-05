Entertainment

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 05, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

OTT content has become a part of most of our daily lives. From binge-watching shows to watching gripping films, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video have been a constant source of entertainment. Political dramas are one of the most watched genres and the OTT platforms have produced quality political dramas over the years. Here's our list of five political dramas, one should definitely watch.

'The Crown' (2016-)

Peter Morgan's web series streaming on Netflix revolves around the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. It traces the journey of the British Royal Family from the late '40s to the early '00s. It encapsulates various political changes, scandals, and personal lives of the Royals. It's supposed to have six seasons and the fifth season was released this year to mixed reviews from viewers and critics.

'House of Cards' (2013-2018)

Beau Willimon's series is an adaptation of a BBC series of the same name. This series stars Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood. The actor's take on the character is definitely worth watching. The series revolves around the rise of Democrat Underwood and his power struggle. Robin Wright stars as Underwood's wife Claire. The series is undeniably gripping and addictive and loved by the viewers.

'Madam Secretary' (2014-2019)

Barbara Hall-created series is politically intriguing and tackles real-world problems. Tea Leoni portrays the role of the US Secretary of State who is dabbling with all political issues. The political party's name is not revealed. The character arcs are on point and the plotlines make it more engaging. The show is so well written that despite a large cast, everyone stands out.

'Ingobernable' (2017-)

The series is created by Epigmenio Ibarra, Natassja Ibarra, and Verónica Velasco. It revolves around the first lady of Mexico Emilia Urquiza and her husband, President Diego Nava. Urquiza is a woman of ideals and she needs strength to uncover the truth when she loses faith in her husband. The series has tiff, betrayal, and political extravagance at its best.

'Designated Survivor' (2016-2019)

David Guggenheim's series is one of a kind. The story revolves around Cabinet Secretary Tom Kirkman who got elevated to Presidency after an attack and now needs to lead the nation which is under crisis. Kiefer Sutherland's portrayal is praised by critics and fans have loved the whole series as a package. It has multidimensional characters, jaw-dropping plot twists, and conflicts.