Kartik Aaryan's 'Freddy' heads for OTT premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 27, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

The streamer has not yet revealed the premiere date of 'Freddy'

After months of speculations, it has finally been made official that the upcoming Bollywood movie Freddy starring Kartik Aaryan is set to have a direct-to-OTT premiere. The streamer Disney+ Hotstar made it official on Thursday that they have signed a deal with the makers of Freddy. However, the release date has not been announced yet. Read on to know more.

This isn't the first time that Aaryan's film is heading for a direct-to-OTT release.

Previously, his film Dhamaka co-starring Mrunal Thakur was also premiered digitally.

Released in 2021, the film was lauded by fans and critics alike.

Now, after the mammoth success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Aaryan's fans have been waiting to watch his next film.

So, this update is an exciting one.

Details Aaryan will be seen in a new avatar in 'Freddy'

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, Shashanka Ghosh has helmed the movie, which is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Speaking about the film, Aaryan said in a statement that he is elated to be a part of Freddy. "I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven't explored before," he said.

About the film's direct release on Disney+ Hotstar, Aaryan expressed his hope to impress his fans with the new territory. He said, "It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore new territory." "I'm looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar," the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor said.

Update Aaryan has a couple more films in his line-up

Meanwhile, Aaryan is presently busy with the shooting of his next film, Satyaprem Ki Katha with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. He has also been signed for the third installment of Aashiqui. He will be seen in Shehzada in February 2023 opposite Kriti Sanon, which is a remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo led by Allu Arjun.