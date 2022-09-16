Entertainment

'Dark' makers present adrenaline-pumping, exhilarating mystery-thriller series '1899'; teaser out

'Dark' makers present adrenaline-pumping, exhilarating mystery-thriller series '1899'; teaser out

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 16, 2022, 10:30 am 2 min read

Netflix original series '1899' will land soon on the streamer.

If you have been feeling a void left behind by the breakthrough German time-travel thriller Dark, the makers are now back with another mystery drama to put your grey cells to the test! 1899, billed as a seafaring mystery, is expected to stream on Netflix this year. A seemingly fast-paced, intriguing thriller, it has been created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dark broke viewership records and emerged as one of the most successful outings of the OTT giant.

It was appreciated immensely for its convoluted yet gripping narrative and for building up consistent momentum throughout its three seasons.

Thus, considering 1899 has been modeled along the same lines and comes from the same team, it remains to be seen if it'll replicate Dark's phenomenal success.

Teaser A story of altered realities, search for truth?

1899's tagline says, "What is lost will be found." The clip begins with Maura Franklin (Emily Beecham) announcing the date, "October 19th, 1899." Perhaps a way for her to remember the date after her reality has been altered? The characters, embodying a style that is typical of racy thrillers, talk about "running away from something" and being "oblivious to reality." What is happening?

Plot Triangle symbol might play consequential role in '1899'

The plot "revolves around a migrant steamship heading from London to New York. When the passengers discover another migrant ship adrift on the open sea, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare." The teaser has a recurring triangle symbol, which might play a prominent part in the story.

Twitter Post Catch the teaser here

Ready for a first look at your next obsession



From the creators of DARK comes 1899, a mystery-horror series about a group of European migrants whose journey to New York turns into a nightmare when they come across another ship adrift on the ocean #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/hv05alrQcD — Netflix (@netflix) June 6, 2022

Information Know more about the cast, crew

It's expected that Netflix will unveil the release date during the TUDUM event on September 24. Reportedly, the series will have eight episodes, each around an hour. The show stars Anton Lesser (Killing Eve), Andreas Pietschmann (Dark), Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk), Miguel Bernardeau (Elite), and Ben Ashenden (Red Flag). Ben Frost (Sleeping Beauty) composed the music while the cinematography is by Nikolaus Summerer (Dark).