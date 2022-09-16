'Dark' makers present adrenaline-pumping, exhilarating mystery-thriller series '1899'; teaser out
If you have been feeling a void left behind by the breakthrough German time-travel thriller Dark, the makers are now back with another mystery drama to put your grey cells to the test! 1899, billed as a seafaring mystery, is expected to stream on Netflix this year. A seemingly fast-paced, intriguing thriller, it has been created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar.
- Dark broke viewership records and emerged as one of the most successful outings of the OTT giant.
- It was appreciated immensely for its convoluted yet gripping narrative and for building up consistent momentum throughout its three seasons.
- Thus, considering 1899 has been modeled along the same lines and comes from the same team, it remains to be seen if it'll replicate Dark's phenomenal success.
1899's tagline says, "What is lost will be found." The clip begins with Maura Franklin (Emily Beecham) announcing the date, "October 19th, 1899." Perhaps a way for her to remember the date after her reality has been altered? The characters, embodying a style that is typical of racy thrillers, talk about "running away from something" and being "oblivious to reality." What is happening?
The plot "revolves around a migrant steamship heading from London to New York. When the passengers discover another migrant ship adrift on the open sea, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare." The teaser has a recurring triangle symbol, which might play a prominent part in the story.
Ready for a first look at your next obsession— Netflix (@netflix) June 6, 2022
From the creators of DARK comes 1899, a mystery-horror series about a group of European migrants whose journey to New York turns into a nightmare when they come across another ship adrift on the ocean #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/hv05alrQcD
It's expected that Netflix will unveil the release date during the TUDUM event on September 24. Reportedly, the series will have eight episodes, each around an hour. The show stars Anton Lesser (Killing Eve), Andreas Pietschmann (Dark), Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk), Miguel Bernardeau (Elite), and Ben Ashenden (Red Flag). Ben Frost (Sleeping Beauty) composed the music while the cinematography is by Nikolaus Summerer (Dark).