OTT watchlist: What to watch on streaming platforms this weekend?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 16, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at the new OTT titles to watch this weekend.

It's time to revisit the new titles arriving on OTT to add to your weekend watchlist! While the past few weeks have been glorious with several highly-awaited movies and series making their way to streaming platforms, this time around, the list is rather short. Read on and take a look at the new films and shows that you can add to your OTT watchlist.

#1 'Jogi'

Hindi film Jogi, based on the 1983 anti-Sikh riots is set to arrive on Netflix on Friday. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie will revolve around three friends who are from three different religious backgrounds. They come together to save the lives of people in a town. Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub play the central characters in the film.

#2 'Goodnight Mommy'

A remake of the Austrian movie of the same name, Goodnight Mommy is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. It revolves around twin siblings and a woman who claims to be their mother. As they relocate to a new home, they figure out that the woman is not their mother after all, but someone else with plastic surgery.

#3 'Shiksha Mandal'

MX Player's series Shiksha Mandal arrived on the platform on Thursday. Based on true incidents, the series revolves around India's infamous medical entrance test scam. The show throws light at how a group of education mafias faked a medical entrance to grant admission to medical aspirants. Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Pawan Raj Malhotra play the lead roles in the series.

#4 'Dahan'

Supernatural thriller Dahan is set against the backdrop of a cursed mine in a village called Shilaspura. It revolves around an IAS officer who attempts to settle a dispute between the village locals and a mining corporation. The series, which has nine episodes, will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. Tisca Chopra, Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, and Lehar Khan play pivotal roles in it.

