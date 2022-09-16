Entertainment

Here's why you need to watch HBO's 'Succession'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 16, 2022, 02:10 am 3 min read

'Succession' bagged an Emmy Award at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo credit: HBO)

Wondering why everyone cannot stop raving about Succession? Allow us to explain! HBO's prestige drama series has recently emerged as the new "it" show and also bagged an Emmy for Best Drama Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Moreover, the show's mature and fine storytelling are among the many reasons why millions of people tuned in to watch the series. Read on.

Do you know? What is 'Succession' all about?

The series revolves around the exploits of the billionaire Roy family and its patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) who is in a coma after suffering a heart attack. While his children rush to show their concern, the question about who will run the business arises.

#1 'Succession' nailed it with its ensemble cast

One of the many reasons why the show is so popular is the fact that it is backed by a stellar cast. We've got actors like Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, and Nicholas Braun who make up an unexpected yet perfect ensemble for the show. All of the actors brilliantly bring their own individual flavor to the masterpiece.

#2 Notable Hollywood personalities collaborated to create the show

The show's creative backroom team has some of the most envied creative geniuses in Hollywood. One of them is Jesse Armstrong who co-created Peep Show and co-wrote Four Lions. Both were major hits among critics and audiences. Additionally, renowned playwright Lucy Prebble and director-producer Adam McKay, and Hollywood legend Will Ferrell are also part of the show's illustrious creative team.

#3 Show draws parallels to realistic, messy situations

Succession brings forward an accurate depiction of the lives of powerful media family members and how they grapple with scandals, messy cover-ups, and backstabbing schemes while maintaining a front in the public eye. The show has a bold dash of realism to it and carefully follows the rhythm of modern society in its very own explicit and unfiltered manner.

#4 Characters look authentic as millionaire media moguls

The show gets it spot-on once again with its cinematography and the looks of its characters. All the characters are millionaire media moguls and they surely look like it with their perfectly tailored suits and crease-less ensembles. The makers keep it authentic by displaying the lavish lives with settings of the fanciest hotels, restaurants, private helicopters, and jets among other things.

#5 Exceptional screenplay is cherry on top of the cake

The show is known for its obscene yet hilarious dialogues that have almost become a trademark for its characters. Additionally, Succession's writing is said to be at par with or exceeding other legendary series like Better Call Saul, Ted Lasso, and The Mandalorian. With a powerful writing team attached to its credit, the series is considered to have reached the peak of entertainment.