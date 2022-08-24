Entertainment

'LotR: The Rings of Power' trailer: Deadly battle lies ahead

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 24, 2022, 02:07 pm 2 min read

'The Rings of Power' received its final trailer!

The new and final trailer for the much-awaited series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here! Before we dive right into the life on Middle Earth on September 3, the makers have released one last glimpse at what's in store. Hint: There are mysterious characters, battle-worn soldiers, Sauron's origin story, and also the Balrog. Let's take a look!

Context Why does this story matter?

The series is based on JRR Tolkein's novel series The Lord of the Rings.

However, the show is set many years before the events that take place in The Hobbit and will explore the second age of Middle Earth.

Developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, The Rings of Power is said to be the most expensive series ever with a budget of $1B!

Trailer Elven queen Galadriel prepares for battle

The trailer released by Prime Video gives insight into plot details and also suggests that it may not entirely follow the original story. It focuses on the elf queen Galadriel who believes that evil (Sauron) is yet to be defeated, contrary to what most of Middle Earth thinks. She is also seen urging Elendil, Halbrand, Elrond, and others to join her in battle.

Details Trailer also gives terrifying glimpse at Sauron

Moreover, the trailer gives us a terrifying glimpse of what appears to be Sauron himself in the guise of the fair Annatar. The series will also take us through some breathtaking locations ranging from the Misty Mountains, the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, and to the furthest reaches of the map.

Information Second Age might show the rise and fall of Sauron

To note, the series is set in the Second Age. There are four ages that the Middle Earth is divided into—the third is where the events of LotR take place. The second is likely to be the one that will see the rise and also the temporary defeat of Sauron—"the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen," as per the series' synopsis.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

