'The Batman' debuting on Amazon Prime Video on July 27

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 22, 2022, 12:26 pm 2 min read

'The Batman' was released on the big screens in March this year.

The long wait to see The Batman on OTT platforms is finally over. With Twilight star Robert Pattinson assuming the role of Caped Crusader, the superhero saga is all set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on July 27, the streamer announced on Friday. With this, the film will be available for all Prime subscribers from the date of its OTT debut.

Originally, Ben Affleck was roped in to star in the film.

However, Matt Reeves took over as the director and writer of the film in 2018 and decided to cast a younger Bruce Wayne.

While we got its first teaser in August 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted production multiple times.

And the film finally hit the theaters on March 4 this year.

Details 'The Batman' will be available in multiple languages

Amazon Prime Video shared a poster of the film and announced that it will be streaming on the platform in languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. "He is arriving," the streamer's Twitter post read along with a bat emoticon. Fans of the superhero took to the comments section and expressed how excited they are to watch it digitally.

he has arrived 🦇#TheBatmanOnPrime, July 27 pic.twitter.com/0taOOGEmp3 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 22, 2022

Information HBO Max started streaming the film in April

The Warner Bros. blockbuster was launched on the streaming service HBO Max on April 18 and was aired on HBO on April 23. But it was only applicable to those who have access to HBO Max in their region. Since the streamer's service is not available in India, Indian fans had to wait longer to get to watch The Batman digitally.

Facts One of the lengthiest superhero flicks

In the film, Pattinson had a "lengthy" stint as the superhero. The Batman is one of the lengthiest superhero theatrical releases, after Avengers: Endgame. While the Marvel film had a runtime of three hours and one minute, the Reeves directorial was two hours and 56 minutes long. So, this also made it the longest-running film on the DC superhero.