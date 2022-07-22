Entertainment

'Koffee with Karan 7': 5 moments from Samantha's hot debut

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 22, 2022, 12:02 pm 3 min read

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marked her first 'KwK' appearance and how!

We are three episodes into Koffee with Karan and it only seems to get better with each cuppa! Season 7 kicked off on July 7 with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt gracing the show. This time Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu marked their attendance. And, in her debut appearance, Ruth Prabhu absolutely charmed us with her wit and sass. Here are five highlights.

Highlight #1 She spoke about 'non amicable' divorce situation with Naga Chaitanya

Host Karan Johar referred to Naga Chaitanya as Ruth Prabhu's "husband" and she quickly intervened and said "ex-husband." Speaking about any "hard feelings" toward her ex-husband, she responded, "Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes. It's not an amicable situation right now...but maybe sometime in the future."

Highlight #2 The actor confessed she was 'Ranveerified'

On the show, the actor confessed that she was "Ranveerified" and that she would love to act opposite him and Kumar in a love triangle with her. "I am Ranveerified completely. A fan for life," she said. When Johar asked her which two "Bollywood hunks" she would hire to perform at her bachelorette, she simply replied, "Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh."

Highlight #3 Her take on nepotism in Telugu film industry

Johar asked Ruth Prabhu about nepotism in the Telugu film industry where most male actors are part of the "Big Boys Club." The actor said, "Once you are in the game, even if your father is the coach, he is still standing on the sidelines. There is nothing he can possibly do for you to win the game once you are in the game."

Highlight #4 'KwK' debutant revealed worst rumor she heard about herself

The actor revealed the worst rumor she heard about herself was that she took Rs. 250cr in alimony. "Every morning I woke up waiting for income tax officials to show them there was nothing. First, they made up the story about alimony. Then they realized it didn't seem like a true story. Then they said there's a prenup, so she can't ask for alimony."

Highlight #5 Her uncomfortable dance on 'Oo Antava' with Kumar

Lastly, Ruth Prabhu's sizzling dance number from the film Pushpa, Oo Antava is to be mentioned. "You use your body to display a wide range of emotions. The song was done [that] to make a statement," she said while expressing how she was trolled for the number. However, this called for a dance performance between Ruth Prabhu and Kumar which was uncomfortable to watch.

