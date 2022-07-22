Entertainment

'Top Gun: Maverick' overtakes 'The Avengers' lifetime box office haul!

'Top Gun: Maverick' hit the theaters on May 27.

Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed the box office record set by Marvel's The Avengers (2012). It has now taken the ninth position in the highest-grossing movie of all time list at the North American box office. It has grossed $623.8M (Rs. 49,830cr approximately), which is more than what The Avengers grossed during its lifetime theatrical run of $623.3M (Rs. 49,790cr approximately).

Context Why does this story matter?

It is also reported that the 2022 film could become the seventh highest-grossing film if it continues to perform exceptionally.

While Jurassic World is in eighth place with $653M (Rs. 52,170cr approximately), Titanic is in seventh place with $659M (Rs. 52,650cr approximately) income.

Industry experts believe that the film has a chance of beating the two giants to take the seventh position.

International box office How did the film perform internationally?

Top Gun: Maverick has earned $620M (Rs. 49,557cr approximately) at the international box office. Its worldwide box office collection stands at $1.24B (Rs. 99,000cr approximately). The Tom Cruise starrer is the first film of 2022 and the second film since the COVID-19 pandemic broke to cross the $1B mark at the worldwide box office. The other contender is Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Feat First Cruise movie to touch the billion-dollar mark

Top Gun: Maverick is also the first Cruise film to cross the billion-dollar mark. His earlier film, Mission: Impossible - Fallout was his highest-grossing film, which earned $791.1M back in 2018. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick revolves around events that happen about 30 years after the original film, Top Gun. Cruise plays a top aviator of the Navy.

Speculation Will there be a third installment?

Meanwhile, reports on the film's third installment are already making the rounds. Though Paramount Pictures has not officially announced it, actor Miles Teller, who played an important role in the film, has revealed that he has spoken to Cruise about the third installment. "It's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see," he said.