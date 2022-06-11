Entertainment

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard's luxurious LA penthouse lists for $1.7M!

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard's luxurious LA penthouse lists for $1.7M!

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 11, 2022, 05:24 pm 2 min read

Former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's LA condo goes on sale.

The lavish Los Angeles penthouse where former Hollywood spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard resided during their marriage has reportedly gone on sale. Listed by a real estate company Douglas Elliman, the penthouse boasts a handsome price tag of $1.765M, which is approximately Rs. 13.78cr! The two-story penthouse inside the famous Eastern Columbia Building reportedly has 1,780 square feet of space.

Context Why does this story matter?

Prior to their separation followed by the defamation case, the couple spent most of their 15-month-long marriage at this Los Angeles residence.

After they parted ways in 2016, Depp listed his five interconnected penthouses for $12.78M, which were later divided and sold individually, as per ET Canada.

Now, the LA unit with its fancy price tag is on sale again owing to its notoriety.

House tour Details about Depp-Heard's former home

(Photo credit: James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty) (Photo credit: James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty) (Photo credit: James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty) (Photo credit: James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty)

While the penthouse has one bedroom and two bathrooms, it is absolutely spectacular with respect to design, space, and amenities. The residence has a spacious living area that overlooks a kitchen designed with stainless steel features. The bedroom has exposed brick walls, a wooden ceiling, and wooden beams on the ceiling. The large windows with the breathtaking view simply add to its luxury.

Amenities Lavish penthouse comes with fancy amenities

Standing tall on downtown's popular Broadway, the Eastern Columbia Building has many fancy amenities. It features a rooftop pool, spa, fitness studio, a wide sundeck, and a beautiful zen garden. The pool is lined with loungers and umbrellas for residents to relax while overlooking the city's gorgeous skyline. In addition to this, they also have a 24-hour concierge to cater to all your needs.

Information Other properties owned by Depp

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor reportedly also owns a Kentucky horse farm which he purchased for his mother, an entire French village situated in the Côte d'Azur, and also a Hollywood Hills compound that is worth $19M! After the trial, Depp was spotted enjoying a feast with friends in England. The Aquaman actor, meanwhile, said she wants to "focus on her baby girl."