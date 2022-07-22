Entertainment

#AllAboutFees: Looking at Katrina Kaif's pay graph over the years

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's evolving remuneration over the years.

Katrina Kaif has made a name for herself due to her impeccable dancing skills and sheer conviction. From being an outsider to being one of the most sought-after Bollywood actors, she has come a long way. Over the years, Kaif has starred in successful films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ek Tha Tiger, and Namastey London, among others. Let's look at her pay graph.

#1 Here's how much she fetched for her debut Telugu film

While Kaif is now a leading name in Hindi films, one of the first films of her career was in Telugu. Although her Hindi debut Boom was a commercial and critical debacle, she was signed as the co-lead for Malliswari opposite Venkatesh Daggubati. With a paycheck of Rs. 70L, Kaif reportedly emerged as the highest-paid female actor in the South cinema industry back then!

#2 Kaif's dancing skills also translate into big numbers

Instead of restricting herself only to acting, Kaif has also widened her horizons and laboriously cemented herself as a stunning dancer. For instance, the shining jewel in Kaif's dancing career, Chikni Chameli was a bonafide highlight of Karan Malhotra's Agneepath. It apparently fetched her somewhere between Rs. 3cr to Rs. 3.5cr, which is remarkable considering she had no other scenes in the film!

#3 Kaif's stage performances also have an impressive story to tell

The 39-year-old has shared screen space with Salman Khan in several films like Bharat, Partner, and Yuvvraaj. Their association also extends to the famous Da-Bangg tour. In 2018, Kaif was a part of the troupe and was paid a hefty sum of about Rs. 12cr for her performance, which was a lot more than what her co-performers, namely Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez, drew.

#4 Here's how much Kaif was paid for her last film

Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's high-octane actioner Sooryavanshi, opposite her frequent collaborator Akshay Kumar. While Kumar was the highest-paid actor on the set since he headlined the film, Kaif was not far behind. Per reports, she was roped in after being paid Rs. 10cr. Sooryavanshi turned out to be a hit amongst the masses and grossed close to Rs. 200cr in India.

#5 Kaif has earned about Rs. 12cr for Farhan Akhtar's next!

Kaif has been signed for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, for which she has reportedly pocketed about Rs. 12cr. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt and is touted to be a road-trip-based drama. Announced in August 2021, it is slated to go on floors next year. The film will be Akhtar's return to the director's chair after Don 2.