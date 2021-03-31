-
Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' may not release next monthLast updated on Mar 31, 2021, 02:11 pm
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's highly-anticipated movie Sooryavanshi which secured an April 30 release could be delayed again.
The movie is a part of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop universe (after Singham and Simmba) and was originally slated to hit the screens on March 24, 2020.
It was delayed due to the pandemic and looks like the same story would be repeated this time around.
Quote
Night curfew and curbs might affect the movie's business
Considering the rising COVID-19 cases, states like Maharashtra have imposed night curfews and other curbs. Hence, there is a palpable fear among makers that the restrictions will shrink the movie's business.
A source said, "With the suspension of night shows due to night curfews in cities like Mumbai it's a huge risk for a big-budget film to release in theaters at this point."
Way forward
Now, the makers may consider other release options
The makers, who were avoiding an OTT release till now, may finally consider it.
As per TOI, Sooryavanshi could either release directly on OTT platforms or have a simultaneous OTT and theatrical release or could arrive on OTT platforms 14 days after hitting the cinema halls.
Reportedly, Shetty doesn't want a digital release and this has made things difficult for Sooryavanshi.
Details
The release date was announced with much aplomb
The release date of the film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, was announced with much enthusiasm.
The announcement video said that the team is honoring its "promise" by bringing the movie to theaters.
"We promised you all a cinematic experience and that's what you will get...the wait is finally over! #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021, (sic)" Kumar had shared.
Twitter Post
Here is the announcement
We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police👮♀️ #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril pic.twitter.com/IZbczUqmqu— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 14, 2021
Information
Considering the worsening coronavirus situation, several movies deferred their releases
Recently, it seemed that the year-long lull in movie halls would end as the release dates of a plethora of Bollywood movies were announced.
But with the country witnessing a worrying spike in COVID-19 cases, makers pulled the plug on their plans.
Among the movies that have deferred their releases are Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre, Rani Mukerji's Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi.