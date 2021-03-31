Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's highly-anticipated movie Sooryavanshi which secured an April 30 release could be delayed again. The movie is a part of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop universe (after Singham and Simmba) and was originally slated to hit the screens on March 24, 2020. It was delayed due to the pandemic and looks like the same story would be repeated this time around.

Considering the rising COVID-19 cases, states like Maharashtra have imposed night curfews and other curbs. Hence, there is a palpable fear among makers that the restrictions will shrink the movie's business. A source said, "With the suspension of night shows due to night curfews in cities like Mumbai it's a huge risk for a big-budget film to release in theaters at this point."

The makers, who were avoiding an OTT release till now, may finally consider it. As per TOI, Sooryavanshi could either release directly on OTT platforms or have a simultaneous OTT and theatrical release or could arrive on OTT platforms 14 days after hitting the cinema halls. Reportedly, Shetty doesn't want a digital release and this has made things difficult for Sooryavanshi.

The release date of the film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, was announced with much enthusiasm. The announcement video said that the team is honoring its "promise" by bringing the movie to theaters. "We promised you all a cinematic experience and that's what you will get...the wait is finally over! #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021, (sic)" Kumar had shared.

We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police👮‍♀️ #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril pic.twitter.com/IZbczUqmqu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 14, 2021

