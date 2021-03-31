Christopher Nolan's latest offering Tenet is now available to stream in India on Amazon Prime Video. The espionage thriller dropped on the platform on Wednesday and is available in English, along with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The movie's worldwide release was affected by the pandemic and it eventually minted $363 million. Tenet had released in India in December 2020.

Popularity It became the most-watched film in India post lockdown

The movie was originally poised to hit screens in July 2020 but Hollywood giant Warner Bros. made a conscious decision to defer the release due to the pandemic. It was released in August in theaters in 70 countries. In India, the movie drew viewers to cinema halls and went on to become the most-watched film after the lockdown, selling nearly three lakh tickets.

OTT 'Tenet' will start streaming on HBO Max from May 1

Given its craze in India, producers can expect a good run on the OTT platform. Starring John David Washington in the lead, Tenet also has Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, and Clemence Poesy in key roles. It marks the Hollywood debut of Kapadia. The film is also set to stream on HBO Max from May 1.

What happened Nolan wasn't happy with the digital release scenario

In December, Nolan had lambasted Warner Bros. over its decision to release its 2021 line-up of films on HBO Max simultaneously. Reacting sharply, he had said, "Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service."

Film 'Tenet' has bagged two Oscar nominations