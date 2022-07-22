Entertainment

'She-Hulk,' 'House of the Dragon': 5 upcoming Disney+ Hotstar titles

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 22, 2022

Take a look at all the upcoming titles on Disney+ Hotstar.

We were all blown away by the recently released trailer of House of the Dragon. The spinoff of Game of Thrones is all set for its premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 21. This isn't all, there are a few other exciting titles that are awaiting release on the platform. Let's take a look at five of the most-awaited ones.

#1 'I Am Groot'

I Am Groot, a spinoff mini-series of Guardians of the Galaxy featuring Baby Groot is arriving on the platform on August 10. The animated series will revolve around the mischievous toddler Baby Groot as he learns to grow up amongst the trouble in the stars. His family and friends along with the superhero team from the Guardians of the Galaxy will help him along.

#2 'House of the Dragon'

The most-awaited spinoff of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will arrive on the streamer on August 21. It will revolve around House Targaryen and a civil war that happened 200 years before the events in GoT. As the name suggests and since Targaryens are known for their dragon-riding skills, the series is expected to feature more dragons.

#3 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'

Marvel's upcoming superhero series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be available on the platform from August 17. Starring Tatiana Maslany as the bulky green superhero, the series will show her transformation from Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases, to the superhero She-Hulk. She-Hulk is a comedy series directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia.

#4 'Pinocchio'

A remake of the classic tale Pinocchio will premiere on September 8. The film is a live-action version of Disney's 1940 animated classic. The Robert Zemeckis-directed film will feature Tom Hanks as Geppetto, a wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Kyanne Lamaya, Giuseppe Battiston, and Lewin Lloyd will also be featured in it.

#5 'Babli Bouncer'

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming feature Babli Bouncer, led by Tamannaah Bhatia, is set to premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23, and it will not have a theatrical premiere. Touted to be a "coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone," Star Studios and Junglee Pictures have bankrolled the project. Babli Bouncer will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.