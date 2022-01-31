Entertainment

And it's a wrap! Akshay Kumar concludes 'Ram Setu' shoot

Shooting for 'Ram Setu' is finally over

After nearly a year, Akshay Kumar finally completes the shooting of his upcoming Hindi movie, Ram Setu. Taking to social media on Monday, Akki of Bollywood announced the wrap of the film and gave us a glimpse of his "sena [army]" that made the making of this movie possible. For now, Ram Setu is set for a Diwali 2022 release.

Earlier today, Kumar posted the memorable video online. "I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again," read his caption. In the clip, we see Kumar in his Ram Setu get-up introducing us to the entire crew behind the film. Kumar was also seen cutting a cake along with co-actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

Here’s to the wrap of yet another amazing project #RamSetu. I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again 🙈. बड़ी मेहनत की है हम सबने, अब बस आप का प्यार चाहिए 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/v5ywciUu8F — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 31, 2022

Timeline After filming in Ayodhya, team had shot in Ooty

The Abhishek Sharma directorial also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Telugu actor Satyadev, and veteran south Indian star Nassar in prominent roles. To recall, Kumar had announced the completion of Ooty-leg of the shooting schedule in October. Before Ooty, shooting had taken place in Ayodhya after Kumar personally approached Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the production taking place in the city.

Plot This is what the film is all about

A dream project for the Airlift star, Ram Setu will see Kumar playing the role of an archaeologist for the first time. His character will embark on a journey trying to unearth if the Ram Setu is a myth of reality. Production could've been wrapped up a lot sooner. In April, Kumar and numerous other members had contracted COVID-19, thereby significantly delaying the schedule.

Projects Before 'Ram Setu,' Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey' will release this March

Before Ram Setu greets us this Diwali, the famed Khiladi will grace screens in his Bachchan Pandey avatar during Holi (March 18). He plays a gangster in this Sajid Nadiadwala production. Kumar's historical drama, Prithviraj should have hit the theaters this month but was postponed due to the pandemic. Further, he has Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2, and Gorkha in the line-up.