Entertainment

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' marks Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's first collaboration

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' marks Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's first collaboration

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 08, 2022, 12:34 pm 2 min read

New 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is coming, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan are back and this time, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will essay the iconic characters. Announcing the upcoming venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, on Tuesday, producer Pooja Entertainment shared a teaser for the Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial. Tagged to be the "Biggest Action Entertainer," Kumar and Shroff are joining hands for the very first time with this. Read on.

Announcement Despite same title, it's not a remake of 1998 classic

Reports about the two stars collaborating for the film have been around for some time, but the new version is not going to be a remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1998 classic of the same name. And, the announcement video hints at it too. Shroff and Kumar are shown blowing away goons and this camaraderie seems to focus more on action than comedy.

Twitter Post Check out the announcement video here

Information Franchise is being built, Part I coming on Christmas 2023

If the collaboration of two of the biggest stars was not exciting enough, the 2:11-minute-long clip says that this is the beginning of a franchise. That means we will get a series of Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan shenanigans. Moreover, the inaugural part is eyeing a Christmas 2023 release. Now, it remains to be seen if the audience is accepting of the new pair.

Cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor might be female leads

No information about the rest of the cast and crew is out, although some names are floating around with respect to the female leads. Earlier, Pooja Entertainment had shared a video talking about the original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan movie. This clip was shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan as well, hinting at her participation. Separately, Shraddha Kapoor is reported to star opposite Shroff.

Projects Both Kumar and Shroff have multiple ventures in pipeline

Coming to Kumar's other projects, he will grace the big screen with Bachchan Pandey this Holi. He recently wrapped up the shoot for Ram Setu, and will be seen in the historical drama Prithviraj soon. Further, he has Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2, and Gorkha in his kitty. Shroff, the action-thriller specialist, has Ganapath, Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4, and a reported Rambo remake in making.