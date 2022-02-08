Entertainment

Praveen Kumar Sobti, Bheem in 'Mahabharat,' dies at 74

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 08, 2022, 11:00 am 2 min read

Praveen Kumar Sobti was 74 when he breathed his last

Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who is known for playing Bheem in BR Chopra's hit mythological series Mahabharat, has passed away. He was 74. According to reports, the former athlete had suffered from a heart attack at his Ashok Vihar residence in Delhi late on Monday. He is survived by his wife, daughter, two younger brothers, and a sister. May he rest in peace.

Details This is what had happened

Speaking to PTI, a relative of Sobti said, "He had a chronic chest infection problem." "[On Monday] night, when he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10-10:30 pm following a cardiac arrest." Known for his huge physique, Sobti had essayed several kinds of goons and bodyguard roles in Bollywood. Most memorably, he acted in Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah.

Sports Know more about Sobti's career in athletics

Hailing from Punjab, Sobti stood tall at 6'6'' and started his career as a hammer and discus thrower. In fact, the track-and-field athlete gained success at it, bagging four Asian Games medals (2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze). Further, the Arjuna Awardee had represented India in two Olympics. He continued down this path till the 1970s, after which he switched to showbiz.

Career Which are the films he appeared in?

Sobti had been employed with the Border Security Force, too. Coming to films, he was part of ventures like Mohabbat Ke Dushman, Zabardast, Singhasan, Karishma Kudrat Kaa, Khudgarz, Yudh, Loha. He, of course, didn't have to look back after his stint as the Pandava on Mahabharat. Trying his hands in politics, Sobti joined Aam Aadmi Party in 2013, later switching to Bharatiya Janata Party.

Recent Last year, we lost another 'Mahabharat' alum

Last year, actor Satish Kaul, who played Lord Indra in the 1980s super hit venture, had left for his heavenly abode. The Punjabi actor was 74 when he succumbed to COVID-19 complications in April 2021. Adversely affected by the lockdown, the veteran had sought financial assistance through the media. Notably, Sobti had been displeased about not getting a pension from the government of Punjab.