Shreya Mukherjee Twitter Jan 18, 2022, 06:33 pm 2 min read

After Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom became one of the first major Bollywood theatrical releases to come out in 2021, the actor will now come with Bachchan Pandey amid the COVID-19 third wave. Alongside dropping two brand new posters for the film, Akki announced his Bachchan Pandey persona will greet fans on March 18, 2022 (Holi). Will this heroic step reap good results?

Context Why does the story matter?

The first look of Kumar as Bachchan Pandey was released back in July 2019.

Sporting multiple chains across his neck, the actor had ash and red teeka on his forehead.

Thereafter, the project suffered delay due to the pandemic, starting production from January 2021.

Later that same month, Kumar announced Bachchan Pandey will be a Republic Day 2022 release.

That plan also fell through.

Announcement The star promised 'Action, Comedy, Romance, Drama'

Announcing the release date on Tuesday, Kumar gave us a hint about what to expect from the Farhad Samji-directorial. "Action, Comedy, Romance, Drama L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey in cinemas on March 18, 2022," his tweet read. Alongside Kumar, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. Ever since its inception, the Sooryavanshi star's look has been the most talked-about aspect.

Comment Kumar's gangster avatar is certainly novel and eye-catching

Given the Sajid Nadiadwala production has been in the making for quite some time, Kumar's look as the titular character has also evolved through time. For example, the oldest image of Kumar as the gangster had him with black facial hair and ash on his forehead. Later, the ash was replaced by a bandana and his hair had gone for a salt-and-pepper look.

Upcoming He has 'Prithviraj,' 'Raksha Bandhan,' 'OMG 2,' in pipeline

The 54-year-old is one of the most prolific actors in Bollywood and hence it's no surprise that multiple of his films are currently awaiting release. In November last year, he had dropped the teaser for Prithviraj, set to release in January. But it had to be postponed because of the spread of COVID-19. Further, he has Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2, and Gorkha.