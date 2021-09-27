Diwali dhamaka: Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' releasing on Diwali 2022

Written by Trishna Das Mail Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 04:48 pm

Akshay Kumar to play an archaeologist in 'Ram Setu'

Akshay Kumar has announced that his upcoming film, Ram Setu, has been scheduled to hit theatres on Diwali next year. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandes star as the female protagonists in the film. Film critic-cum-trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. This comes after several filmmakers and producers announced the release dates of their ventures over the weekend. Here's more.

Details

First Indian project that's being co-produced by Amazon Prime Video

The announcement of the film's release date arrived a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that theaters will re-open in the state from October 22. Backed by Kumar's Cape of Good Films and Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment, Ram Setu was first announced last year in November. It is also the first Indian project that is being co-produced by Amazon Prime Video.

Information

Kumar to play an archaeologist in the film 'Ram Setu'

Kumar will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Ram Setu, as he portrays an archaeologist for the first time. His look and character "is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists," said director Abhishek Sharma. Notably, Sharma had earlier helmed films like Tere Bin Laden, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and The Shaukeens. Ram Setu's shooting has been mostly done in Mumbai.

Twitter Post

Plotline

'It's a story formed on facts, science and historical heritage'

Talking about it, Malhotra had said earlier, "Ram Setu is a story formed on facts, science and historical heritage and is anchored in the deep belief of Indians since centuries." Meanwhile, Kumar had remarked, "Let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas." In July, the team had met to discuss a shooting schedule in Sri Lanka.

Projects

These are the projects Kumar is busy with

Apart from Ram Setu, the ace actor will also be seen playing a powerful cop in his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directorial will hit theaters this Diwali. Apart from this, he will feature in Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan, which has Bhumi Pednekar in lead. Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey opposite Kriti Sanon and Fernandez, and Atrangi Re complete his 2021 project slate.