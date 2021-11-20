Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' gets a release date

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 20, 2021, 06:54 pm

Karan Johar's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' arrives in theaters on June 24, 2022

After a long wait, Karan Johar announced the date of his Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The project's filming began in Chandigarh last year, but it came to a screeching halt when its cast and crew members started testing COVID-positive. However, the film has now been completed and will hit theaters on June 24 next year. Here are more details.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

Dharma Productions' last two outings, Shershaah and Sooryavanshi, turned out to be huge hits. While the former got released on Amazon Prime, and starred Sidharth Malhotra, the latter had Akshay Kumar in the lead. With this, the production house probably got the much-needed boost and started announcing new projects and release dates of the others in waiting. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is one among them.

Personal

Releasing the Dharma project in June is a safe bet

Johar has played smartly while deciding the film's premiere date. For now, no big release is planned on the same date or even a week prior. Ek Villain Returns will hit the theaters two weeks later, so that won't impact Jug Jugg Jeeyo's overall collections.

Information

'There's nothing like family and I always believe that'

While making the announcement, Johar also released a short video that showed an engagement ring broken into four parts. He captioned the post with, "There's nothing like family and I always believe - we must celebrate that. The feeling, the emotion...the togetherness! #JugJuggJeeyo is a celebration of FAMILY! Coming to cinemas near you on 24th June 2022." It has been helmed by Raj Mehta.

Twitter Post

Check out the good news here

There’s nothing like family and I always believe - we must celebrate that. The feeling, the emotion...the togetherness!#JugJuggJeeyo is a celebration of FAMILY!

Story

Plot: 'It's a tale of two couples from different generations'

A source close to the project had earlier revealed to a media portal that the film will showcase "a unique point of about love, but with ample of humor." "It's a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap, and puts out a unique point of about love (sic)," they said.

Details

Film is YouTuber Prajakta Koli's first film with popular actors

Apart from Dhawan and Advani, the movie also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul. Interestingly, this will be YouTube star Prajakta Koli's first film with popular actors. The venture marks another Advani-Dharma Productions collaboration after Mehta's Good Newwz, Shershaah, and Govinda Naam Mera. Johar also had directed Advani's portion in Lust Stories, which had her playing a wife to Vicky Kaushal.