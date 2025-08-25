Hyderabad: Man kills pregnant wife; caught while disposing dismembered body
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man allegedly murdered his five-month-pregnant wife in Hyderabad's Balaji Hills. The accused, Mahender Reddy, reportedly killed his 21-year-old wife, Swathi, after an argument on Saturday. He then dismembered her body using a hexa blade and allegedly disposed of some of the body parts in the Musi River.
Confession details
Accused arrested after he confessed to killing wife
After the murder, Reddy tried to cover up his crime by calling his sister and claiming Swathi was missing. However, his sister grew suspicious and alerted a relative, who took him to the police station. During questioning, Reddy confessed to killing Swathi and was subsequently arrested by the police. He had already thrown the head, arms, and legs into the Musi when he was apprehended. "Based on his confession...a case under relevant sections...was registered," DCP (Malkajgiri Zone) PV Padmaja said.
Relationship turmoil
Frequent quarrels led to strained relationship
According to the police, the couple, both natives of Vikarabad district, moved to Hyderabad after their love-cum-arranged marriage in January 2024. However, frequent quarrels over family disputes marred their relationship. Swathi had also accused Reddy of domestic violence in April 2024, but a compromise was reached with the village elders' intervention. The couple's relationship further soured when Swathi became pregnant in March this year, and Reddy stopped her from working at a call center due to suspicion over her movements.
Investigation progress
Police recover torso, legs; search for other body parts on
So far, the police have recovered Swathi's torso and legs from their house, while other body parts are still missing. Divers are searching the Musi River for the remaining body parts but have been unsuccessful so far. "We have collected forensic evidence. The lady's torso and legs were found. We will conduct a DNA test to identify the deceased," DCP Padmaja said. The recovered remains were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for further examination.