Is Shashi Tharoor's sister the real Amul girl? Internet thinks
A viral video is making waves by claiming the famous Amul Girl was modeled after a childhood photo of Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan, who happens to be Shashi Tharoor's sister.
The video has garnered over 1.8 million views, but Amul has stepped in to set the record straight.
Amul clears the air
The Amul Girl was actually created way back in 1966 by Sylvester daCunha and Eustace Fernandes as a playful rival to Polson Butter's mascot.
While Srinivasan did appear in an early Amul ad (and her sister Smita starred in later ones), Amul clarified she wasn't the inspiration for their iconic character.
The mischievous, polka-dotted mascot has since become a pop culture legend—known for her witty takes on current events and her spot in one of India's longest-running ad campaigns.