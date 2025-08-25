Is Shashi Tharoor's sister the real Amul girl? Internet thinks

Amul clears the air

The Amul Girl was actually created way back in 1966 by Sylvester daCunha and Eustace Fernandes as a playful rival to Polson Butter's mascot.

While Srinivasan did appear in an early Amul ad (and her sister Smita starred in later ones), Amul clarified she wasn't the inspiration for their iconic character.

The mischievous, polka-dotted mascot has since become a pop culture legend—known for her witty takes on current events and her spot in one of India's longest-running ad campaigns.