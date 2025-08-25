Farmers' protest revisited: Kisan Mahapanchayat in Delhi today India Aug 25, 2025

Farmers from all over India showed up in Delhi today for a big "Kisan Mahapanchayat," led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Their main asks: a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, and that agriculture, dairy, poultry, and fisheries sectors be kept out of any proposed agreements with the US.

They're also pushing to drop police cases against farmers from the 2020-21 protests.