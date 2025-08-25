Next Article
Farmers' protest revisited: Kisan Mahapanchayat in Delhi today
Farmers from all over India showed up in Delhi today for a big "Kisan Mahapanchayat," led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.
Their main asks: a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, and that agriculture, dairy, poultry, and fisheries sectors be kept out of any proposed agreements with the US.
They're also pushing to drop police cases against farmers from the 2020-21 protests.
MSP promise not yet fulfilled, say farmers
It's been almost four years since those massive protests got the farm laws repealed, but many farmers say key promises—especially about MSP—still aren't fulfilled.
With around 1,200 police officers stationed at Jantar Mantar, organizers have promised to keep things peaceful while making sure their voices are heard.