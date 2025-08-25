'Ek Din, Ek Gully': Serbian man cleans street, sparks campaign
Serbian national Lazar Jankovic has kicked off the "Ek Din, Ek Gully" campaign in Gurugram, cleaning one street each day and urging locals to keep the area two meters outside their homes tidy.
He put it simply: "Sabhi ko apne ghar ya dukan ke saamne 2 meter ki doori tak ko saaf rakhna chahiye bas."
While he praised how clean Indian homes are, he pointed out that public spaces often get ignored.
Jankovic's journey from Belgrade to Gurugram
Jankovic recently moved to Gurugram after previously spending time in Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru, and Rishikesh.
Noticing the contrast between nice neighborhoods and messy streets, he started cleaning up himself.
His efforts have inspired volunteers to join in, turning his solo act into a growing community drive—spotlighting how urban waste remains a challenge despite better rankings.
Suhel Seth on the city's issues
Entrepreneur Suhel Seth didn't hold back on Gurugram's issues either, calling it a "symbol of failed governance" with "slumlike" infrastructure—even as big companies operate there.
He joked about floods making "two Venices side by side," and said liquor shops outnumber traffic lights, summing up: Gurugram is "a shame on this country" when it comes to civic upkeep.