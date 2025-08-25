'Ek Din, Ek Gully': Serbian man cleans street, sparks campaign India Aug 25, 2025

Serbian national Lazar Jankovic has kicked off the "Ek Din, Ek Gully" campaign in Gurugram, cleaning one street each day and urging locals to keep the area two meters outside their homes tidy.

He put it simply: "Sabhi ko apne ghar ya dukan ke saamne 2 meter ki doori tak ko saaf rakhna chahiye bas."

While he praised how clean Indian homes are, he pointed out that public spaces often get ignored.